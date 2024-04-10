Weather Update for Monday, 10th June, 2024

Present Weather: Partly Cloudy Skies

Winds: A gentle breeze of 9 mph from an Easterly direction

Temperature: 29°C / 84°F Humidity: 73%

Sea Level Pressure: 1016.3mbs or 30.01”

Sunrise: Tomorrow: 5:36 am Sunset: Today: 6:45 pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.

Winds: East at 8 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis:

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 10 percent or slight chance of passing showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 10 percent or a slight chance of passing showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Unsettled weather conditions associated with an approaching tropical wave will begin to affect the Windward Islands and Barbados southward to Trinidad and Tobago later today. Elsewhere across the rest of the region, shallow patches of low-level clouds will occasionally move across the area. Conditions will likely be mostly sunny to partly cloudy as the Atlantic high-pressure system coupled with a relatively dry environment will prevail with only a slight chance of a brief shower.