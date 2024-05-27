Weather Update for Monday, July 8, 2024

Present Weather: Overcast skies with showers and thunderstorms

Winds: A moderate breeze of 15 mph from a Northerly direction

Temperature: 24°C / 75°F Humidity: 90%

Sea Level Pressure: 1017.0mbs or 30.03”

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:43 am Sunset: Today, 6:49 pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.

Winds: East at 9 to 18 mph with lighter spells overnight.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis

Weather today: Mostly cloudy skies with periods of showers, some of which could be moderate to locally heavy at times and possible isolated thunderstorms developing mainly during the morning. Gradual improvements are anticipated later in the day.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies in general with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing overnight shower.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: The presence of a tropical wave will maintain a heightened chance of showers and thunderstorms across the British Virgin Islands, Leeward Islands and portions of the northern Windward Islands today. Gradual improvements are anticipated going into tonight. Elsewhere across the eastern Caribbean, we can expect fair to partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a brief shower.