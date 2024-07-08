VACANCY: St. Kitts Tourism Authority

The St. Kitts Tourism Authority (SKTA) is seeking applications from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of Customer Service Agent.

General Overview

The St. Kitts Tourism Authority (SKTA) is inviting applications from suitably qualified candidates for the position of Customer Service Agent. The primary role of this position is to serve as a liaison between visitors, the destination of St. Kitts and Nevis, and the SKTA. The successful candidate will be responsible for providing information about the destination’s products and services at the customer service stations located at the arrival hall at Port Zante, the SKTA office at Pelican Mall, and other designated locations as needed. As one of the first points of contact for visitors, the Customer Service Agent plays a vital role in ensuring a positive and welcoming experience for all guests.

Key Responsibilities

Communicate efficiently with visitors about the products and services offered by the destination.

Provide timely and accurate information to guests regarding the destination’s offerings.

Assist visitors in accessing various products and services available in the destination.

Address visitor complaints in accordance with the SKTA’s policies.

Liaise with port and cruise officials on matters related to visitor experience management.

Represent the SKTA at customer service-related meetings as assigned.

Provide updates to management on complaints or issues concerning visitor experiences.

Collect information from tourism products and service providers for distribution at SKTA information stations.

Ensure that all reception and information stations are adequately stocked with information on the destination’s products and services.

Assist non-English speaking visitors in communicating with vendors, dispatchers, and other port users.

Qualifications and Skills

A minimum of 5 CXC subjects, including Mathematics and English.

An Associate Degree in Tourism, Hospitality, or a related discipline is an asset.

• At least 2 years of experience in the Tourism and Hospitality industry is preferred.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications, particularly Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Strong verbal and written communication skills; experience in public speaking is an asset.

Fluency in Spanish or French (both verbal and written) is required. Remuneration

Compensation will be commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Application Process

Interested candidates should apply by Friday, October 4th, 2024. Applications should include a resume and be forwarded to:

Human Resource & Operations Manager

St. Kitts Tourism Authority

Pelican Mall, Bay Road, Basseterre

or via email at [email protected]

Note: This is a seasonal position with the option for full-time employment based on performance review. Only applicants meeting the required qualifications and experience will be contacted.