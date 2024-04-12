VACANCY: St. Kitts Tourism Authority – Sales & Marketing Consultant, United Kingdom

The St. Kitts Tourism Authority (SKTA) is seeking applications from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of Sales & Marketing Consultant, in the United Kingdom.

General Definition

The UK Sales and Marketing Consultant’s primary responsibility is to increase stayover visitation to St. Kitts via, but not limited to, London gateways specifically from Gatwick and Heathrow, London. The post holder will be tasked with selling, promoting, and securing group and leisure travel business in addition to retaining and growing existing segment activity.

The post holder will also develop and implement strategic marketing plans, and maintain positive communications with the travel trade and MICE planners, in addition to completing special projects as assigned by the Chief Marketing Officer and the Executive Members in the home office. The post holder must be flexible to work on weekends and public holidays and travel when necessary. Responsibilities of the successful candidate will include, but are not limited to the following:

Fully develop market segments (SMERF, Retail, Consortia, luxury agencies, leisure, dive, and MICE market).

Achieve increased room night and load factor goals in the UK market with airline partners and local stakeholders.

Prepare an annual sales plan and budget for travel and other business expenses to complement the sales plan targeting specific high-value accounts and prospects.

Develop and execute annual and quarterly marketing plans to shift market share to the destination of St. Kitts targeting specific high-value accounts.

Focus on personal sales efforts to achieve maximum revenue return from key accounts.

Emphasize higher-rated, less price-sensitive business and leisure travel for St. Kitts.

Maintain telephone and outside solicitation, travel agency training, sales calls, and webinars.

Maintains database of UK Tour Operators to support marketing and promotional activities.

Review monthly production and develop action plans to improve market share.

Participate in weekly sales meetings, monthly sales meetings, stand-up daily and monthly sales meetings as assigned by the CEO, and CMO.

Responsible for logging, maintaining, and coordinating activities related to existing/future accounts, customer information, and interactions in CRM and monthly sales reports.

Maintain visibility in the marketplace through membership and participation at meetings with travel associations’ regional chapters.

Organize and participate in trade & consumer travel shows where appropriate.

Other duties may include working in another geographic, area outside of the UK to support the sales team.

Collaborates with contracted agencies for public relations and marketing purposes.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing or related field.

A minimum of 5 years of Caribbean Tourism, Airline or hotel sales experience preferred.

Strong understanding and expertise in the Caribbean sales process.

Experience in Travel Industry sales preferred and established network.

Strong communication skills including group presentations, written, and oral.

Strong computer and digital skills.

Knowledge of the St. Kitts brand and its USPs.

Understanding of the UK travel market.

Remuneration

Commensurate with one’s qualifications.

Application Deadline

Interested persons should apply by Wednesday 26th June 2024. Kindly forward your applications accompanied by a resume to the Chief Executive Officer, St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Pelican Mall, Bay Road, Basseterre or at [email protected]

Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted for an interview.