Bob Marley Biopic Won “Best Movie” At The BET Awards

The Bob Marley: One Love movie won its first international award at the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday night.

The movie, produced by Paramount Pictures in collaboration with the Marley family production house, Tuff Gong, was nominated in May among seven (7) other films. These include American Fiction, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Book of Clarence, The Color Purple, The Equalizer 3, and The Little Mermaid.

The movie, which was released in February to mixed reviews, stars English actor Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bob Marley and James Bond actress Lashana Lynch as Marley’s wife, Rita Marley.

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and produced by Marley’s son Ziggy Marley, the film focuses on several key events in Marley’s life, including his rise as an artist and his relationship with his wife. It also portrays an important period in his life—when he, along with his wife and best friend, were shot amid political tensions in Jamaica.

The movie’s gross worldwide earnings were $179.4 million, with $96.9 million from the United States and Canada.

In the meantime, Marley’s grandson YG Marley and Skillibeng brought a taste of Jamaican music and culture to the BET stage as they performed respective sets that had the crowd bumping.

Marley performed his debut track, “Praise Jah in the Moonlight”, and his new sophomore song “, Survival” alongside his mother, Lauren Hill. Skillibeng also performed “Jump” alongside Gunna and Tyla. It was also a special night for the South African artist who bagged the Best International Act and Best New Artists.

As for the other winners, Nicki Minaj won Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, beating out Cardi B, Doja Cat, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, and Sexyy Red.

Tags: Bob Marley