Brit Charged With Rape Of Three Cayman School Girls

News Americas, GEORGE TOWN, Cayman, Fri. May 3, 2024: A British man residing in the Cayman Islands faces serious charges involving three school children, as reported by local authorities.

The charges include rape, sexual communication with minors, and possession of indecent images. The man is accused of grooming the girls and posing as a teenager to commit the offenses. The man is facing 18 counts including rape, sexual communication with a child, meeting a child following sexual communication and having indecent images of a child. He is accused of grooming the girls but cannot be named due to an order made at the Cayman Islands Grand Court. The man’s age has also not been released.

Detectives discovered extensive evidence, including thousands of messages and illicit content on seized phones. They say he was reported to police at the end of 2023 after the mother of a young girl intercepted communications between her child and the man. He is currently in custody awaiting trial and is also facing five further charges relating to separate offences against a different child relating to a separate incident on similar charges involving a fourth alleged victim that took place in March 2023. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him and denies any wrongdoing.

Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown emphasized the importance of parental vigilance regarding children’s online interactions. “It appears contact with the victims was initiated through social media. This situation serves to stress the importance of parents and guardians being actively aware of the communication young persons are engaging in on messaging services and social media networks, via, predominantly, their mobile devices,” he said.