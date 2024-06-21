Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To Four

News Americas, New York, NY, July 2, 2024: Hurricane Beryl has claimed at least four lives in the Caribbean as it slammed into Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a category four hurricane Monday.

Hurricane Beryl devastation in Carriacou, Grenada. Dexter Leggard/Facebook image

In Grenada, Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell earlier today said so far, the death toll there from the devastating storm, is three – two on the island of Carriacou and one on the mainland of Grenada. Efforts are being made to secure a helicopter to reach Carriacou, where the hurricane made land fall, due to rough seas hampering Coast Guard operations.

“There is widespread destruction and possibly more fatalities,” Mitchell said, adding that internal movement between Carriacou and Petite Martinique remains restricted.

Meanwhile, in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves confirmed one death on the island of Bequia and warned that more fatalities could occur. Gonsalves described the hurricane as “devastating and dangerous,” causing immense destruction and suffering across the nation. Union Island has been particularly hard hit, with 90% of homes severely damaged or destroyed.

Gonsalves reported significant damage to buildings, including the airport and government facilities, and a severe impact on the housing sector. The island is currently without electricity and facing water shortages, but efforts are underway to restore these services.

In response to the disaster, Gonsalves announced the reopening of government facilities and encouraged businesses to resume operations, acknowledging the challenges faced by employees whose homes were damaged. He highlighted the support from regional countries and the need for a coordinated rebuilding effort.

Prime Minister Gonsalves acknowledged the need for financial resources to support the rebuilding efforts. “We have some resources in the Contingency Fund, but it will not be sufficient. We will have to raise other monies and borrow on concessional terms,” he said, highlighting the limited availability of grants.

At 5:00 PM EDT, Hurricane Beryl was moving west-northwest at about 22 mph (35 km/h) and is expected to maintain this trajectory through Wednesday, before turning more westward on Wednesday night or Thursday. The forecast indicates that Beryl will swiftly cross the central Caribbean Sea tonight, passing near or over Jamaica on Wednesday. The center is anticipated to approach the Cayman Islands on Wednesday night or early Thursday and near the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico by Thursday night.

Beryl has maximum sustained winds of approximately 155 mph (250 km/h), with higher gusts, making it a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Although some weakening is expected over the next day or two, Beryl is projected to remain near major hurricane strength as it passes close to Jamaica and the Cayman Islands. Further weakening is expected thereafter, though Beryl is likely to stay a hurricane in the northwestern Caribbean.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Jamaica, Grand Cayman, Little Cayman and Cayman Brac. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for the south coast of Haiti from the border with the Dominican Republic to Anse d’Hainault.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the south coast of Dominican Republic from Punta Palenque westward to the border with Haiti and the south coast of Haiti from the border with the Dominican Republic to Anse d’Hainault.