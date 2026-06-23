PM Drew Brings Fathers Together for Special Father’s Day Grill & Chill Event 

Prime Minister Dr. Terrence Drew hosted a community gathering on the occasion of Fathers Day, dubbed the “Father’s Day Grill & Chill”. The event was held at the Prime Minister home, where he welcomed fathers from Constituency #8, St. Christopher.

The gathering took place on Sunday 21, June 2026 in celebration of Father’s Day. Dr Drew also shared glimpses of the event on his official Facebook page which was accompanied by a message acknowledging the contributions of fathers who have dedicated themselves to supporting their families and communities.

He stated, “I was happy to welcome the men of constituency #8 to my home for a Father’s Day Grill & Chill. Dr. Drew further highlighted the activities held during the community gathering and appreciated the fathers who came to join and celebrate the occasion together.”

He said, “We enjoyed an afternoon of good food, great conversation, and plenty of laughter while celebrating the fathers and father figures who do so much for their families and communities, Thank you to everyone who joined us.”

The Father’s Day Grill & Chill also featured complimentary grooming services, including haircuts and a massage station. Participants had the opportunity to win prizes, with Dr Drew personally presenting awards to the winners. Throughout the event, he engaged with attendees and joined them in celebrating Father’s Day.

The initiative reflects the Prime Minister’s commitment to strengthening social development through community engagement and recognising the efforts of individuals who contribute to the growth and wellbeing of their communities.

Dr Drew has consistently organised community-focused events to celebrate and encourage positive contributions to society. Last year, he hosted a friendly football match between fathers and non-fathers at the newly constructed Conaree Football Stadium as part of the Father’s Day celebrations.