Peace Projects in 170 Countries: HWPL Celebrates a Decade of Global Commitment to Peace

CaribPR WIRE, SEOUL, South Korea., Tues. Sept, 24, 2024:The 10th Anniversary of the HWPL World Peace Summit is being celebrated in South Korea and various locations worldwide reaching 122 countries. Under the theme ‘Creating World Peace Community Through Regional Collaboration’, this event commemorates global leaders’ and citizens’ commitment to peace that lasted for a decade, with an eye towards future strategies to promote global harmony.

HWPL stated that the purpose of the anniversary is to review achievements since 2014 and discuss future plans. Various sessions are being held in each country at different levels to gather regional talents and establish networks essential for tailored peace strategies, strengthening regional networks to tackle local peace threats and harnessing collective capacities.

Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) is an international NGO affiliated with UN ECOSOC. Through 10 years of international cooperation for peace, HWPL has 500,000 members in 170 countries and is carrying out peace projects through MOAs or MOUs with 1,014 organizations in 105 countries.

Chairman Lee Man-hee of HWPL pointed out that division of religion caused tremendous loss of life, emphasizing that religions must take the lead in dialogue and understanding. “We must work together to create a world of peace and leave it as a legacy for future generations. This is to fulfill our mission as a light that brings life to the global village. Only through love and peace can the world become one,” he said.

In line with the event keyword of regional cooperation, HWPL formed a partnership with the intergovernmental organization Group of 7+(G7+) and high-level political forum organization The Latin American Parliament (PARLATINO) to develop peace initiatives. G7+ was established to unite conflict-affected countries by a vision of peace, stability, and development, with 20 member states, and PARLATINO was founded to promote development and integration within a framework of full democracy, having 23 member states.

A peace project in Timor-Leste presented by the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Culture, Dr. Jose Honorio da Costa Pereira Jeronimo. He explained that the Ministry and eight higher education institutions partnered with HWPL to introduce peace education in the country. “I believe that peace education will play a crucial role, not just as a simple subject, but in helping students grow into future global citizens and in laying the foundation for peace and stability across society.“ he expressed.

H.E., Prof., Dr. Emil Constantinescu, the 3rd President of Romania and President of Institute for Advanced Studies in Levant Culture and Civilization reminded participants of the 2014 HWPL summit that advocated international cooperation for peacebuilding, “An incredible and impressive image proves that the faith in global peace is very much more than a mere initiative. It was then that I first truly felt that we are all one and be irrespective of our perceived differences. We are all united in one breath in the service of the greater calling of global peace.”

This peace summit engages social representatives in peace projects in different countries. In South Korea, the ‘Together: Connecting Korea’ officially launched a national campaign for social harmony. Aligning with 230 civil society organizations, this campaign connects generations and diverse cultures, and carries out various environmental protection activities.