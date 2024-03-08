Parkland Corporation Announces the Results of the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/– Parkland Corporation, (”Parkland”, “We”, the “Company”, or “Our”) (TSX: PKI) held its annual general meeting of shareholders on March 28, 2024 (the “Meeting”).

The Company is pleased to announce that all matters presented at the Meeting were approved including the election of all ten nominees listed in the management information circular dated February 27, 2024 (the “Information Circular”). The complete results of voting for business considered at the Meeting are set out below:

Resolution 1

Election of directors of Parkland until the next annual general meeting.

Nominee Votes For %For Votes Withheld %Withheld Lisa Colnett 87,985,530 92.68 % 6,947,875 7.32 % Nora Duke 94,850,886 99.91 % 82,519 0.09 % Robert Espey 94,709,295 99.76 % 224,110 0.24 % Timothy Hogarth 94,538,289 99.58 % 395,116 0.42 % Richard Hookway 94,015,109 99.03 % 918,296 0.97 % Michael Jennings 94,854,622 99.92 % 78,783 0.08 % Angela John 94,755,015 99.81 % 178,390 0.19 % James Neate 94,827,070 99.89 % 106,335 0.11 % Steven Richardson 81,571,382 85.92 % 13,362,023 14.08 % Mariame McIntosh Robinson 94,831,476 99.89 % 101,929 0.11 %

Resolution 2

The reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditor of Parkland for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

Votes For 89,602,753 93.67 % Votes Withheld 6,058,872 6.33 %

Resolution 3

The approval, on a non-binding and advisory basis, of Parkland’s approach to executive compensation as set forth and described in the Information Circular.

Votes For 81,796,813 86.16 % Votes Against 13,136,592 13.84 %

Voting results for all matters have been posted on SEDAR+.

About Parkland Corporation

Parkland is an international fuel distributor, marketer, and convenience retailer with operations in 26 countries across the Americas. We serve over one million customers each day. Our retail network meets the fuel and convenience needs of everyday consumers. Our commercial operations provide businesses with industrial fuels so that they can better serve their customers. In addition to meeting our customers’ needs for essential fuels, we provide a range of choices to help them lower their environmental impact. These include renewable fuels sourcing, manufacturing and blending, carbon and renewables trading, solar power, and ultra-fast EV charging. With approximately 4,000 retail and commercial locations across Canada, the United States and the Caribbean region, we have developed supply, distribution and trading capabilities to accelerate growth and business performance.

Our strategy is focused on two pillars: our Customer Advantage and our Supply Advantage. Through our Customer Advantage, we aim to be the first choice of our customers, cultivating their loyalty through proprietary brands, differentiated offers, our extensive network, competitive pricing, reliable service, and our compelling loyalty program. Our Supply Advantage is based on achieving the lowest cost to serve among independent fuel marketers and distributors in the hard-to-serve markets in which we operate, through our well-positioned assets, significant scale, and deep supply and logistics capabilities. Our business is underpinned by our people and our values of safety, integrity, community and respect, which are deeply embedded across our organization.