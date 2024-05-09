Another US Airline Is Expanding Flights To This Caribbean Country

By NAN Travel Editor

News Americas, New York, NY, Thurs. May 16, 2024: The Caribbean continues to see an expansion in air travel. The latest airline expanding flights to this region is Delta, which will soon introduce daily flights to Antigua and Barbuda’s V.C. Bird International Airport from Atlanta, GA, and weekly service from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Starting December 2024, Delta will introduce daily flights from Atlanta, GA, and weekly service from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport beginning in January 2025. The new flights will further boost Caribbean travel options.

The expanded flight frequency from Delta, along with increased service from other US carriers during the summer and winter months, will significantly enhance accessibility to the Caribbean destination. This development is expected to further stimulate tourism growth and economic benefits for Antigua and Barbuda.

Delta’s new routes reflect a broader trend of airlines increasing their Caribbean travel offerings, responding to growing demand from US travelers. This move is seen as a positive indicator of the destination’s appeal and the effectiveness of its tourism strategies.

Antigua and Barbuda, known for its stunning beaches and vibrant culture, continues to position itself as a premier travel destination in the Caribbean. The enhanced flight options from major US cities will make it even more accessible to international tourists, supporting the island nation’s tourism sector and overall economy. Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transport, and Investment, Charles ‘Max’ Fernandez, said, “The heightened demand for Antigua and Barbuda is evident, and we are pleased to see airlines like Delta, confidently boosting their services to the V.C. Bird International Airport as our US market continues to show the most expansion.”

Antigua and Barbuda, a twin-island nation in the Caribbean, offers a plethora of activities and attractions for tourists. Here are the top things to do when visiting this tropical paradise. Here are some options:

1. Explore the Beaches: Antigua boasts 365 beaches, one for each day of the year. From the bustling Dickenson Bay to the serene Half Moon Bay, there’s a beach for every mood. Pristine sands and crystal-clear waters make these beaches perfect for swimming, sunbathing, and water sports.

2. Visit Nelson’s Dockyard: A UNESCO World Heritage site, Nelson’s Dockyard is a historic naval dockyard named after Admiral Horatio Nelson. Tourists can explore the restored 18th-century buildings, visit the museum, and enjoy the picturesque marina filled with yachts.

3. Discover Devil’s Bridge: Located on the eastern coast of Antigua, Devil’s Bridge is a natural limestone arch carved by the Atlantic Ocean. This geological wonder offers dramatic views and a glimpse into the island’s natural beauty and history.

4. Snorkeling and Diving: The waters around Antigua and Barbuda are teeming with marine life and coral reefs. Popular spots like Cades Reef offer excellent opportunities for snorkeling and scuba diving, providing an underwater adventure to remember.

5. Barbuda’s Frigate Bird Sanctuary: A short boat ride from Antigua, Barbuda is home to the largest frigate bird colony in the Western Hemisphere. The Frigate Bird Sanctuary is a must-visit for bird enthusiasts and nature lovers.

6. Explore St. John’s: The vibrant capital city of St. John’s is perfect for a day of shopping and sightseeing. Visit the colorful market, explore the historic St. John’s Cathedral, and enjoy local cuisine at one of the many restaurants.

7. Hiking and Eco-Tours: For the adventurous, Antigua offers several hiking trails that wind through lush landscapes and offer stunning vistas. Eco-tours provide an opportunity to explore the island’s flora and fauna up close.

From its rich history to its stunning natural beauty, Antigua and Barbuda offer an unforgettable Caribbean experience for every traveler.