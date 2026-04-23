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Smoke rises from a village in southern Lebanon as the Israeli army operates in it as seen from the Israeli side of the border, April 23, 2026 REUTERS/Gil Eliyahu ISRAEL OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN ISRAEL TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

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Al Jazeera Live

By Lyndal Rowlands and Danai Nesta Kupemba

Published On 24 Apr 202624 Apr 2026

  • US President Donald Trump says he hopes to host Israeli and Lebanese leaders “in the near future”, after announcing a three-week extension to the fragile ceasefire in Lebanon, which was due to expire on Sunday.
  • President Trump said he is under no pressure to end his war with Iran, though time is limited for Tehran. “I have all the time in the World, but Iran doesn’t – The clock is ticking!” Trump wrote on social media.