Drake Advocates For Tory Lanez Freedom Amid Megan Thee Stallion Feud

Drake is sharing support for his fellow countryman as he calls for Tory Lanez to be freed on Monday morning. Tory Lanez is currently serving a 10-year sentence for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

Many in the entertainment industry have sided with Tory Lanez and believe the sentence is harsh, including Drake, who has hinted at his support for Lanez in music. The rapper seems to be openly advocating for Lanez’s release as he posted a photo of Lanez on his Instagram Story and called for him to be freed.

“3 you,” Drake captioned the post.

Tory Lanez is awaiting an appeal hearing after several failed attempts at being freed or getting a bond while the appeal is pending. The rapper was found guilty on charges of assault with an automatic firearm, carrying an unregistered loaded firearm in a vehicle and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence but has maintained that he is innocent. He has been silent since his incarceration but has received much support from Drake despite their one-time beef.

Last November, Drake seemingly dissed Megan Thee Stallion in his song “Circo Loco,” which seemed to hint that Megan lied about her injuries. However, the trial included medical evidence that Megan was shot and had bullet fragments in her feet still.

Megan also responded to Drake’s song shortly after and called him out for using her trauma for “clout.”

The rapper did not hold back last month as she dissed him in her track “HISS.”

“All these lil’ rap niggas so fraud (So fraud), Xanax be they hardest bars/These n***s hate on BBLs and be walkin’ ’round with the same scars,” one verse said, referencing rumors that Drake had an ab etching procedure done to remove belly fat.“Cosplay gangsters, fake-a$$ accents/ Posted in another n***a hood like a bad b****h (Where are you from?),” the verse continued.

In the meantime, a date for Lanez’s appeal has not been revealed as yet.