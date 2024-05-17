Nigy Boy Plans To Study Law After Graduating With Double Major

Nigy Boy says his academic journey is not over as he plans to continue studying and reveals that his long-term plans will involve a career in law even while pursuing his music career.

In an exclusive interview with Urban Islandz, the artist revealed that he was overjoyed at finally completing his four-year undergraduate journey and receiving his bachelor’s degree with a double major in political science and American history. He’s however not done as he revealed that his recent internship at the New York State Assembly has inspired him to pursue higher studies.

“Over the past few months I had the honour of interning with the state legislature at the New York Assembly and this was a position I decided to take on because it not only allowed me to fulfil the remaining requirements to graduate but it also allowed my feet wet so to speak to learn about the intricacies of the law, find out how exactly the legislative process occurs especially since my long term academic goal is to do law,” the artist said.

Born Nigel Hector, the 23-year-old singer has commanded the respect and admiration of thousands of fans as he navigates his blindness and juggles an evolving dancehall career. According to Hector, he is happy about the positive direction of his life as he reflected on how he held a delicate balance among all of his interests.

Nigy Boy with his mother Claudette Hill at his graduation May 16, 2024

“I am happy that the blessings are pouring down at the right time as I’m graduating as far as the music is concerned you know, it’s not been an easy road for me. Juggling music with the academic aspect of my life, I’ve had my fair share of rough times and tough times, but I was willing to make the necessary sacrifices to get where I want to go and you know, I am seeing the results now and I am extremely thankful.”

As for what’s next, Nigy Boy says he plans to devote more time to music now as his schooling journey comes to an end, but he says he doesn’t intend to “slack off” on pursuing higher education.

“Education to me is a much-needed asset and it’s something I pride myself on having I gotta keep pushing and I can’t stop until I truly get where I want to go. It might take me some time to get there but I am willing and ready to put in the work to get where I need to go, still have to collect the next degree. It doesn’t stop here,” he promises.

As a young artist, Nigy Boy understands that many in the entertainment industry and society are inspired by his success. He offered words of encouragement to anyone who wants to pursue a path to personal development.

“If I could offer any advice to entertainers or the young youths in general, it would be to never limit yourself. If you have the willpower, the mental fortitude, the determination to work ethic to pursue a goal then do it and let nothing stop you. You know for example, mi nah go say college is for everybody but if you can pick up a skill, learn a trade, do it, you never know you might become the most successful, richest person pon planet earth off of it so it’s all a matter of trying and see what works for you and just putting your mind to whatever you want to do,” he added.

Nigy Boy is one of the breakout stars in dancehall over the past year. The singer scored a slew of hits produced by Rvssian including “Continent” and “Judgement.”