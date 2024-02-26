Diddy Former Male Employee Makes Wild Claim In Lawsuit About Stevie J With Another Man

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs legal problems continue to grow as he’s been slapped with another lawsuit by a former employee who claims that the rap mogul sexually assaulted him.

TMZ broke the news on Monday (February 26) night that Rodney Jones, a former producer and videographer who worked with Diddy, claims that he repeatedly sexually assaulted him and created a hostile work environment that subjected him to secondary sexual advances by other men.

The bombshell sexual assault lawsuit comes almost two months after the rapper and former Bad Boy Entertainment CEO was slapped with a lawsuit by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, claiming that he beat and abused her and sexually assaulted and trafficked her to have sex with male prostitutes for his entertainment. He later settled the lawsuit for an undisclosed amount of money.

Two other women whose identity has been withheld have also sued him for sexual assault in the 1990s.

On Monday, Jones’s lawsuit revealed several bombshell revelations, including some gory details that named other celebrities in compromising situations.

According to Jones, Diddy groped his genitals and touched his anus on repeated occasions, and appeared to try to groom him to have sex with him. Jones claims that the “Gotta Move On” rapper would walk around naked in front of him, and on one occasion, he forced Jones to watch a video of fellow producer Stevie J having sex with another man.

Evidence of the video is reportedly attached to the lawsuit, TMZ reported noting that a screenshot of the video was included.

The alleged victim also claimed that Diddy would call the alleged sexual advances “horseplay” to downplay it.City Girls rapper Yung Miami is also named in the lawsuit, TMZ said. Jones claims that he was sexually assaulted by Yung Miami’s female cousin in front of Diddy and his staff members.

Jones also references an occasion where he says he was drugged and “possibly” raped after Diddy brought prostitutes to his house.

Jones also makes more allegations against Diddy, who he said has seen him have tequila and vodka bottles of alcohol laced with drugs given to women at his parties.

Jones further alleges that he was underage girls were brought to Diddy’s home, and they were given drugs, while the rap mogul allegedly had Stevie J and his son Justin Combs procure prostitutes and underage girls to attend his parties.

Other celebrities Jones mentions include actor Cuba Gooding Jr., who he says was introduced to him by Diddy on his yacht. On that occasion, the actor allegedly started “touching, groping, and fondling Mr. Jones’s legs, his upper inner thighs near his groin, the small of his back near his buttocks and his shoulders.”

Jones also claims that a man was shot during an argument between Diddy and his son Justin in Los Angeles.

Jones claims that he lied to cops at Diddy’s instruction, claiming that the man was shot in a drive-by shooting. In fact-checking that incident, TMZ claims that a man was, in fact, reportedly shot outside of Diddy’s studio, but the police had been investigating that as a robbery.

Earlier this week, a woman on YouTube claimed that it was a shootout that occurred in late 2022 and that the victim was Justin’s friend, who was shot in the stomach.

