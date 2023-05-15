TOEFL iBT® Approved for Canada’s Student Direct Stream

PRINCETON, N.J., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — ETS announced today that the TOEFL iBT test has been approved by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) for use in Canada’s Student Direct Stream (SDS), an expedited study permit processing program for international students from 14 countries who plan to enroll in one of Canada’s postsecondary designated learning institutions.

Previously, only one English-language testing option was authorized for the SDS route. The expansion to include TOEFL iBT is a welcome change for test takers who now have the option to select which test works best for them.

“We are thrilled to be unlocking more opportunities for students to access one of the world’s most desirable study abroad destinations,” said Rohit Sharma, Senior Vice President of Global Higher Education and Workskills at ETS. “Not only will the addition of TOEFL benefit the hundreds of thousands of students who take advantage of the SDS route each year, but institutions can feel confident knowing that they can access a wider pool of applicants who can demonstrate their skills with the premier test of English-language proficiency.”

Students can begin sending TOEFL iBT scores as part of their SDS application beginning August 10, 2023. This is available to legal residents in Antigua and Barbuda; Brazil; China; Colombia; Costa Rica; India; Morocco; Pakistan; Peru; Philippines; Senegal; Saint Vincent and the Grenadines; Trinidad and Tobago; and Vietnam.

The TOEFL iBT test is already accepted by 100% of Canadian universities and is also the world’s most widely accepted English-language test, used by more than 12,000 institutions in more than 160 countries worldwide.

Today’s announcement follows a recent announcement from ETS that it is enhancing the TOEFL iBT test beginning July 2023, in which test takers will experience a shortened test, a simplified registration process and increased score transparency.

To learn more about applying for SDS, including eligibility criteria, please visit the Government of Canada website. For more information on TOEFL iBT, including how to register, access to practice materials and more, visit www.ets.org/toefl.

About the TOEFL iBT test

The TOEFL iBT test, created by ETS, is the most respected, accepted and preferred test of academic English-language proficiency, used for study, work and immigration. More than 12,000 institutions in more than 160 countries worldwide use TOEFL iBT scores to make high-stakes decisions. The test boasts 100% acceptance in popular English-speaking destinations including the United States, Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. The test is backed by decades of research and has helped millions of learners on their study abroad journeys. It’s a crucial part of the TOEFL Family of Assessments, which houses a TOEFL test for each stage of English-language proficiency, starting with learners 8+. For more information, visit www.ets.org/toefl.

