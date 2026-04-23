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World News

South Africa president suspends police chief over $21m contract 

23 April 2026
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This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
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South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has suspended the national police chief after he was charged with breaking finance laws over the awarding of a healthcare contract.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola was suspended on Thursday in the latest scandal to hit South Africa’s police force. Ramaphosa is under increasing pressure to stamp out corruption before voting in local elections begins in November.

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The police minister, national commissioner and his deputy have all now been suspended or placed on leave in a rare concentration of upheaval at the top of the force.

Masemola is accused of flouting procurement laws in the awarding of a 360-million-rand ($21.7m) police tender for health services to the company Medicare24. The firm is run by businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, who is suspected of links to organised crime. The contract has since been cancelled.

Prosecutors alleged Medicare24 colluded with police officials to secure the tender to provide health services to the police. Matlala received payments of a little more than 50 million rand ($3.03m) before the contract was cancelled.

Masemola briefly appeared in court on Tuesday to face four counts of violating the Public Finance Act, but the case was postponed to May 13. He has denied the accusations.

“In consideration of the seriousness of these charges and the critical role that the national commissioner of police plays, … I have agreed with General Masemola that he be deemed to be on precautionary suspension pending the conclusion of the case,” Ramaphosa told journalists.

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The police’s chief financial officer, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, will serve as acting commissioner, Ramaphosa said, describing her as having a “reputation for professionalism and integrity”.

Masemola’s suspension follows wide-ranging allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system that were revealed by a commission of inquiry appointed by Ramaphosa last year.

The commission was set up in July after a senior police official alleged corruption and political interference had compromised criminal investigations. As a result, Ramaphosa put former police minister Senzo Mchunu on a leave of absence.

The Masemola case added to a slew of corruption scandals that have eroded public trust in South Africa’s ruling coalition before the municipal elections, in which its handling of graft could be a key issue for voters.

 

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