Jim Pantelidis Announces Retirement from Parkland Board of Directors – Steven Richardson appointed as new Board Chair

CALGARY, AB, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Parkland Corporation (”Parkland”, “we”, the “Company”, or “our”) (TSX: PKI) today announced that Jim Pantelidis, Parkland’s Chair of the Board, has announced his retirement from the Board effective today. Although Mr. Pantelidis will no longer be a director of the Company, he will remain as an advisor to the Board, with the honourary title of “Chairman Emeritus”, until the next annual general meeting of shareholders in recognition of his significant contributions to the Company.

For over two decades, Mr. Pantelidis guided the company through its evolution from a small regional player to an international organization operating in 25 countries. “On behalf of the Board of Directors I would like to thank Jim for his invaluable contributions to Parkland’s growth and strategy,” said Bob Espey, President, and CEO of Parkland. “We wish him well in retirement and look forward to his support as an advisor to the company.”

Effective immediately, the Board has appointed Steven Richardson as Chair of the Board. Mr. Richardson joined the Board in 2017 and currently serves on the Human Resources and Compensation Committee and is the Chair of the Audit Committee. Mr. Richardson has over 30 years of experience in the financial and retail sectors. From 2003 to 2009, Mr. Richardson held senior financial positions at Hudson’s Bay Company, including Chief Financial Officer from 2006 to 2009. Previously, Mr. Richardson held senior executive positions with financial services companies, including Chief Financial Officer of Wells Fargo Financial Canada, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Associates Financial Services of Canada, and Chief Financial Officer of Beneficial Canada.

Mr. Richardson currently serves on the Board of Directors of SupremeX Inc., where he chairs the Audit Committee. He previously served on the Board of Directors for RONA Inc. and easyhome Ltd. (currently goeasy Ltd.), where he served on both Audit Committees.

Mr. Pantelidis’ retirement, and Mr. Richardson’s appointment as Chair of the Board, form part of Parkland’s ongoing Board refreshment process.

About Parkland Corporation

Parkland is an international fuel distributor and retailer with operations in twenty-five countries. Our purpose is to power what moves people, and every day, we provide over one million customers with the essential fuels, convenience items and quality foods on which they depend.

With approximately 4,000 retail and commercial locations across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean region, we have developed supply, distribution, and trading capabilities to accelerate growth and business performance. In addition to meeting our customers’ needs for essential fuels, we provide a range of choices to help them lower their environmental impact. These include carbon and renewables trading, solar power, renewables manufacturing and ultrafast Electric Vehicle charging.

Our proven business model is centred around organic growth, our supply advantage, driven by scale and our integrated refinery and supply infrastructure, acquiring prudently, and integrating successfully. Our strategy is focused on developing our existing business in resilient markets, growing our food, convenience, and renewable energy businesses, and helping customers to decarbonize. Our business is underpinned by our people, and our values; safety, integrity, community, and respect, which are deeply embedded across our organization.