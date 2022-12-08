Hennessy Artistry Back in Barbados!

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados , Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — After a 3 year pause, the highly anticipated Hennessy Artistry took place last weekend with more than 10,000 attendees. Hennessy Artistry is the meeting point between music, art, and the most iconic cognac brand in the world; providing a high energy, ultra-premium, live musical experience.

From December 3 to 4, attendees sang and danced with the blazing performances by some of the best artists in R&B, reggae and dancehall, while enjoying Hennessy cocktails, great food and an energetic ambience ever experienced.

Hennessy Artistry main event took place December 3rd at Kensington Oval and featured headliners including Grammy award winner Ashanti, Mavado, Richie Spice, Skeng, Jashii, Sizzla and more!

The second event, Hennessy Artistry by the Beach, took place December 4th at Artistry Beach, Bay Street, featuring headliners including Jahlano, Pince Swanny, 10 Tikk, Laa Lee, Elephant Man, Mole and more!

To check out more content about what happened during the weekend, visit the Hennessy Artistry website hennessyartistry246.com and follow the Hennessy Barbados Instagram @hennessy246.

Contact:

Eduardo Santa Ana

[email protected]

About Hennessy

Founded in 1765, the house of Hennessy has continually strived to create the World’s finest cognacs. Hennessy has mastered the art of blending fine aged cognac eaux-de-vie and has been creating fine cognac for 7 generations. This heritage and savoir-faire has earned Hennessy Cognac World-wide renown and the appreciation of today’s greatest cognac connoisseurs, making the brand the World’s #1 cognac and one of the world’s most sophisticated spirits.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1964817/Ashanti.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1964818/HA_2022_101.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1964819/HA_2022_372.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1964820/HAOTB_2022_52.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1964821/HA_2022_436.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1964822/HA_Drone2022_30.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1964823/TOA_2022_293.jpg