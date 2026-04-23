Dominica Revokes ‘Golden Passport’ Of Iranian After Sanctions Probe 

News Americas, ROSEAU, Dominica, Thurs. April 23, 2026: Dominica has revoked the citizenship of an Iranian national linked to a widening international sanctions probe, in a move that underscores growing scrutiny of the Caribbean’s Citizenship by Investment, (CBI), programs.

The decision follows an investigation by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), which found that Abolfazl Shamkhani and his brother, sanctioned oil trader Hossein Shamkhani, used Dominican-issued identities to quietly build a luxury real estate portfolio in Dubai valued at approximately $29 million.

According to documents obtained by OCCRP, Dominica revoked Abolfazl Shamkhani’s citizenship – which had been granted under the name “Sami Hayek” – citing the concealment of key information during the application process. Officials said Shamkhani failed to disclose his connection to his father, Ali Shamkhani, a senior Iranian political figure, when applying for citizenship in 2020.

The revocation letter also cited actions deemed incompatible with loyalty to Dominica, and gave Shamkhani 25 days to request a formal review of the decision. The move mirrors a similar action taken in 2025 against his brother, Hossein Shamkhani, who has been sanctioned by the United States, European Union, and United Kingdom for his alleged role in a large-scale oil smuggling network tied to Iran and Russia.

Authorities allege that the network used offshore companies, global shipping operations, and foreign passports to evade sanctions and move funds across borders.

U.S. officials have further claimed that the Shamkhani network funneled millions into international real estate holdings and shell companies to conceal the origins of its wealth. While Abolfazl Shamkhani has not been criminally charged, U.S. prosecutors have linked him to companies associated with the broader network and are currently pursuing the seizure of millions in assets connected to those operations.

The case is also drawing renewed attention to the use of Caribbean citizenship programs by high-net-worth individuals seeking global mobility, and the risks of such programs being exploited.

In response, Dominica has begun tightening its CBI program, including restricting new applications from Iranian nationals unless strict residency and financial disclosure conditions are met. The government says the changes are aimed at protecting the integrity of the program and ensuring compliance with international standards.

The developments highlight the increasing pressure on Caribbean nations to strengthen due diligence frameworks, as global scrutiny intensifies around the intersection of citizenship programs, financial networks, and geopolitical risk.