Vantage announces partnership with UNESCO to support education initiatives In India

SINGAPORE, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – Vantage, the international multi-asset trading platform today announces its partnership with UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation), as a part of its social commitment to strengthen education opportunities to emerging markets like India.

Within this partnership, Vantage is supporting the “State of the Education Report for India, 2022 – Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education,” which was launched today in New Delhi, India. The Report covers a number of pertinent issues at the intersection of AI and education, including the potential of artificial intelligence to empower teachers and enhance our understanding of the learning process.

Commenting on the partnership, Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy & Trading Officer at Vantage, said, “Our global footprint and presence in emerging markets has provided us with a unique perspective into the issues faced by our communities. We aim to foster a long-term, strategic partnership with UNESCO that rests on the foundations of our shared values – inclusion and equity. As a financial services provider, lending our support towards emerging technological developments in education, such as on AI in education and on digital literacy initiatives to students and learners in India, was a natural first step to take on this education journey.”

Talking about the role of artificial intelligence in financial inclusion, Eric Falt, Director and UNESCO Representative to Bhutan, India, the Maldives and Sri Lanka, said, “While the world may be on the fence about AI, this much is certain that AI is here to stay. With the rise of ICTs and digital banking platforms, AI has made financial inclusion a reality in India. Financial education and skilling are key to improving the economic and social well-being of people, especially women. In light of the same, we are very happy to partner with Vantage who share our commitments.”

Vantage’s partnership with UNESCO New Delhi brings together two organisations with a shared aspiration to ensure that no one is left behind. In the coming years, Vantage aims to leverage its financial and technological expertise to provide support for UNESCO’s education initiatives in India, by increasing the accessibility of teaching and bringing the benefits of education to those who need it most.

Vantage’s strategic partnership with UNESCO marks another milestone in its corporate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) journey, which was formally launched in July 2022 . Vantage has been collaborating with popular digital media producer Supercar Blondie to raise awareness on climate change and women’s empowerment during the week of the Extreme E race in Sardinia, Italy. In addition, the company has undertaken several other ESG activities this year, including a dollar-for-dollar matching fundraising exercise in partnership with the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) and a global blood donation drive across their offices.

Vantage is a global, multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading CFDs on Forex, Commodities, Indices, and Shares.

With more than 10 years of market experience. Vantage now has over 1,000 employees/personnel across more than 30 global offices.

Vantage is more than a broker.

About UNESCO

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) was created in the year 1945. It seeks to build peace and intercultural dialogue through education, the sciences, culture, communication and information. UNESCO’s programmes contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals defined in the 2030 Agenda, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2015. As a laboratory of ideas, UNESCO helps countries to adopt international standards and manages programmes that foster the free flow of ideas and the exchange of knowledge.

