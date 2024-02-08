Prime Minister Ties the Knot with Diani Jimesha Prince in Barbados

The Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable (Hon.) Dr. Terrance Drew, exchanged vows with Diani Jimesha Prince in a joyous ceremony held on Saturday, February 10th, on the picturesque CARICOM island of Barbados. Surrounded by their cherished family and loved ones, the couple celebrated their union in a remarkable gathering filled with love and joy.

In an announcement via Facebook in the evening following their nuptials, Prime Minister Drew expressed his gratitude and joy, stating, “It is with a grateful heart that I inform you of my marriage to my wife Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew.”

This is a momentous occasion for the nation as Prime Minister Drew is the Federation’s fourth (4th) Prime Minister and the first to have gotten married during his tenure. A medical doctor by profession, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew became the Prime Minister of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis on August 5th 2022 after a resounding victory at the polls.

In addition to his pivotal role as Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew carries a substantial portfolio, overseeing the crucial areas of Finance, National Security, Citizenship and Immigration, Health, Human Resource Management, and Social Security. Dr. Drew’s influence extends beyond the borders of his nation; he serves as the Lead Head for Human Resource Development, Health, and HIV/AIDS issues within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Quasi Cabinet. He also carries the title of Chair of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and Vice-Chair of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) Board of Governors.

The wedding ceremony was officiated by Rev. Fr. David Yarde of the Anglican Diocese of Barbados, adding a spiritual dimension to the union of the Saint Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister and Mrs. Prince-Drew.

Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew is the daughter of the distinguished Minister of Health, Wellness, and the Environment in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Hon. St. Clair Jimmy Prince, a longstanding politician and respected member of the government.

Mrs. Prince-Drew is a career diplomat who describes herself on her LinkedIn profile as a “dynamic Vincentian Attorney-at-Law and Diplomat with nearly a decade’s experience in Corporate matters, Criminal Law, Diplomacy, Foreign Policy, International Law, Public Policy, and Sustainable Development.”

In light of this joyous occasion, the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis extends its warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew and Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew. May their union be blessed with happiness, love, and prosperity as they embark on this new chapter of their lives together.