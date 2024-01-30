Kman 6ixx barred from performing in St. Kitts and Nevis over security risk

By Devonne Cornelius

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Feb 6, 2024 (ZIZ Newsroom): Trinidadian artist Kman 6ixx is barred from performing in St. Kitts and Nevis after being identified as a security risk.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force in a statement on Saturday said: “the decision to restrict the performing artist known as Kman 6ixx from performing in St. Kitts and Nevis…was made following a comprehensive security assessment executed in collaboration with relevant local and regional authorities following consultations with the Chamber of Industry and Commerce and other local stakeholders.”

“The security assessment identified within the artist’s work explicit endorsements of violence; promotion of criminal activities; and a consistent glorification of gang life,” the statement added.

Police say the performance restriction on Kman 6ixx aligns with their ongoing efforts to ensure that artists whose performances and content may pose security risks are not permitted to perform within St. Kitts and Nevis.

Kman 6ixx was scheduled to perform in St. Kitts and Nevis at a concert on March 2, 2024.

As a result of the ban, Study It Entertainment cancelled an upcoming performance called “OBSESSED—All Black Affair,” which Kman-6ixx was scheduled to headline.

Kman-6ixx, real name Kashif Alexander, is a controversial personality because of the lyrics in his music. According to media sources, Kman-6ixx has faced two attempts on his life in less than a year.

END