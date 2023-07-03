Parkland appoints Nora Duke to its Board of Directors

CALGARY, AB, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Parkland Corporation (”Parkland”, “we”, the “Company”, or “our”) (TSX: PKI) today announced the appointment of Nora Duke to Parkland’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective today.

“We are delighted to welcome Nora to our Board of Directors,” said Jim Pantelidis, Chairman of the Board. “Nora brings extensive executive experience spanning human resources, sustainability, acquisition and development, operations, and customer service. We expect our Board and Parkland’s shareholders will benefit greatly from her expertise and contributions.”

Ms. Duke’s career includes over 35 years within the Fortis group of companies, a diversified leader in the North American electric and gas utility industry. Most recently, Ms. Duke served as Executive Vice President, Sustainability and Chief Human Resource Officer at Fortis Inc., the parent company. Previously, Ms. Duke was Chief Executive Officer of Fortis Properties Corporation, and prior to that served as its Vice President, Hospitality Services. Ms. Duke also served as Vice President of Customer and Corporate Services, at Fortis subsidiary, Newfoundland Power.

Ms. Duke has significant board experience in the corporate, industry and community sectors. She currently sits on the board of the Institute of Corporate Directors. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) and a Master of Business Administration from Memorial University of Newfoundland and has an ICD.D designation.

Ms. Duke’s appointment forms part of Parkland’s ongoing Board refreshment process, and closely follows the recent election of Michael Christiansen and Marc Halley.

About Parkland Corporation

Parkland is an international fuel distributor and retailer with operations in twenty-five countries. Our purpose is to Power Journeys and Energize Communities, and every day, we provide over one million customers with the essential fuels, convenience items and quality foods on which they depend.

With approximately 4,000 retail and commercial locations across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean region, we have developed supply, distribution, and trading capabilities to accelerate growth and business performance. In addition to meeting our customers’ needs for essential fuels, we provide a range of choices to help them lower their environmental impact. These include carbon and renewables trading, solar power, renewables manufacturing and ultrafast Electric Vehicle charging.

Our proven business model is centered around organic growth, our supply advantage, driven by scale and our integrated refinery and supply infrastructure, acquiring prudently, and integrating successfully. Our strategy is focused on developing our existing business in resilient markets, growing our food, convenience, and renewable energy businesses, and helping customers to decarbonize. Our business is underpinned by our people, and our values; safety, integrity, community, and respect, which are deeply embedded across our organization.