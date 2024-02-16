Meek Mill Defends Chris Brown Amid Ruffles Drama, Tell Fans To Buy Rap Snacks

Meek Mill shows support to Chris Brown amid his feud with Ruffles over being snubbed from the NBA Celebrity All-Star game.

Snack brand Ruffles is denying that it had anything to do with with R&B singer Chris Brown being disinvited from an NBA celebrity basketball game over the weekend. Brown initially claimed that Ruffles had shared objections that he should not be part of the game because of his past domestic violence charges in the Rihanna incident in 2007. The artist shared his frustration at being penalized as he revealed emails from the NBA asking him to be part of the game.

“I was asked by the NBA to play in the all star game this year! Only for them to call later and say they couldn’t do IT because of their sponsors like RUFFLES. At this point I’m sick of people bothering me,” Brown said. He added, “I’m sick of people bothering me and I’m tired of living in the f**king past.”

The artist also shared that he was offended that the NBA canceled his participation but yet wanted him to sit courtside to boost the profile of the event.

Ruffles also quickly put out a statement to do damage control and denied that they had anything to do with the selection of players.

“Ruffles sponsored last night’s NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, however Ruffles did not have any involvement in, nor visibility to, any player decisions or celebrity invite discussions,” the statement said.

Brown also called out Ruffles on his Instagram as he doubled down on his claims and posted emails to prove his claim.

“@RUFFLES I guess yall tryna save face now! STAND ON BUSINESS. Don’t try to make it look like I’m trippin. YOU AND THE NBA representatives know exactly what yall are doin!” He wrote in one IG story.

He added in anther, “I HAVE NO REASON TO LIE. YALL KNOW I DONT U CHASE CLOUT! The only reason they responded is because of all the team breezy fans flooding they st… Stop fi-king playing wit me! SEE HOW FAKE THIS SI=T IS… COWARDS!! YALL KNOW DAMN WELL I AINT LYING BECAUSE I NEVER BE ON THIS TYPE OF TIME. These b**hes (@ruffles) Tryna save face!”

Brown claimed that his being disinvited had to do with his criminal record involving the domestic violence incident with Rihanna in 2009.

The artist had pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced. He and Rihanna later reconciled but the artist has faced criticism and has been shunned by Corporate America due to the charges. He was also accused of hitting a woman at his home in California in 2021 but he was never charged.

In the meantime, Meek Mill shared support for the singer on Twitter as he urged the black community to withdraw support from companies like Ruffles and instead give their money to the Rap Snacks brand owned by Master P and James Lindsay.

“That’s why it’s important we support rap snacks. I live @RapSnacksNow over ruffles black owned and taste better!” He wrote on Twitter.