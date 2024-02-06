TDC Interschool Championship To be Held in Both St. Kitts and Nevis

The St. Kitts-Nevis Athletics has announced that the TDC Interschool Championship will now be held over four consecutive days. This historic event will take place at the Kim Collins Athletic Stadium in St. Kitts and the Nevis Athletic Stadium in Nevis. This extended duration will allow for even more excitement and participation from athletes and spectators alike.

The first two days of the meet, Thursday 14th and Friday 15th March, will include field events only. These field events are scheduled to take place at the Kim Collins Athletic Stadium in St Kitts.

The last two days, Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th, will take place at the Nevis Athletic Stadium where all track events will take place.

To ensure the success of the championship, the SKN Athletics body has been hosting a series of consultation meetings with key stakeholders including the Departments of Sports and Education on both St Kitts and Nevis as well as the principals of high schools in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The team is expected to meet with hoteliers and owners of guests houses on Nevis, vendors, security forces, as well as boat operators in the coming weeks to ensure a seamless transition when the championship does take place in Nevis.

This move to make the championship a multi-city event is being done to facilitate the work which continues to be done at the Kim Collins Athletics Stadium in St. Kitts. SKN Athletics is confident that this multi-city championship can be a success and wishes to place on record its thanks to the major stakeholders especially the Federal Government of St Kitts and Nevis, the Nevis Island Administration, and the TDC Group of Companies.

