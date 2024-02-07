Prime Minister’s Statement on Tragedy in St. Peter’s

In response to the recent events that have shaken our community, the Prime Minister has expressed profound sorrow and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and to all those affected within the Federation, particularly the residents of St. Peter’s.

Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew issued a solemn statement from Barbados where he stated he is on personal business, addressing the devastating double murder that occurred last night in the St. Peter’s area.

“Even though I’m away on very personal business, hearing what happened today has caused me to come before you and to make this the number one priority. Hearing of the loss of lives of two innocent children in the area of St. Peter’s, my community, and even though investigations are going on, we don’t fully understand what has taken place, we know that two beautiful lives have been I take this opportunity to extend my deepest condolences to all of the residents of the area and to the family and to those who know and love these children and to the Federation and to you, the people of St. Kitts & Mevis,” the Prime Minister said.

The loss of two young lives has prompted a call for unity and support among the citizenry, emphasizing the necessity of communal strength in preventing such tragedies in the future. The Prime Minister has acknowledged the pain that permeates the community and stressed that such occurrences are contrary to the values we hold dear.

The ongoing police investigation has been recognized, and the Prime Minister is urging citizens to offer support and comfort to those grieving during this challenging time. In addition, there’s an emphasis on acting together to safeguard our community, with love and care being the guiding principles. The Prime Minister has also encouraged all individuals to seek solace in faith and to be proactive in ensuring the safety and well-being of every member of society.

In closing, the Prime Minister reiterated the commitment to be present and engaged with the people of St. Kitts & Nevis, despite personal engagements, emphasizing that addressing this tragedy and its aftermath is of the utmost importance. The address concluded with a solemn remembrance of the lost and a message of solidarity with their families and friends. The nation is urged to keep the memories of the departed close to heart and to persevere in efforts to prevent future tragedies.