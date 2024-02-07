Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew Congratulates Grenada on 50th Anniversary of Independence

Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, has extended congratulations to Prime Minister Hon. Dickon Mitchell and the people of Grenada on the occasion of their 50th Anniversary of Independence.

Grenada’s Golden Jubilee was celebrated on February 7 under the theme “One People, One Journey, One Future.”

Reflecting on the significance of this year’s theme, Prime Minister Drew emphasized in a letter to Prime Minister Mitchell its timeliness, stating, “As Grenada celebrates this momentous occasion, it is an opportune time to reflect on the achievements and milestones attained, as well as to reaffirm commitments to the principles of sovereignty, development, and prosperity for all Grenadians.”

Addressing the diplomatic relationship between Saint Kitts and Nevis and Grenada, Prime Minister Drew remarked, “As we commemorate this historic milestone, let us also celebrate the enduring friendship and cooperation between our two nations. The bonds of friendship between Saint Kitts and Nevis and Grenada have strengthened over the years, anchored by shared values and mutual respect.”

Prime Minister Drew further extended his “best wishes for continued peace, prosperity, and success to the Government and people of Grenada.”