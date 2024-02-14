Nevis wins 52nd annual Leeward Islands Debating Competition

By Devonne Cornelius

The Nevis Sixth Form College’s Literary and Debating Society is the winner of the 52nd annual Leeward Islands Debating Competition (LIDC).

The Nevis Sixth Form College Literary and Debating Society at the lobby area of the Royal St. Kitts Hotel, Frigate Bay, for the 52nd annual Leeward Islands Debating Competition.

Nevis successfully opposed the moot: “The feminist movement has become focused on attacking men rather than promoting the equality of women.”

They advanced to the finals after defeating Montserrat in debate one and St. Maarten in debate three to compete in the finals against the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College’s Literary and Debating Society in St. Kitts.

Ms. Mikaela Maynard of the Nevis Sixth Form College received the Best Speaker award for the finals and second speaker went to Mr. Jeran Webb also of the Nevis Sixth Form College while Best Speaker overall went to Ms. Mya Lake of the Albena Lake-Hodge Comprehensive School’s Literary and Debating Society in Anguilla.

Ms. Mikaela Maynard

The other participating literary and debating society represented Antigua.

The Ministry of Education in the Nevis Island Administration will host a Grand Motorcade and Welcoming Ceremony today (March 4) at 1 p.m. at the Oualie Water Taxi Pier.

The 52nd annual Leeward Islands Debating Competition took place at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel in Frigate Bay from March 1 to 3, 2024.