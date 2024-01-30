Joe Budden Calls Draya Michele A ‘Predator’ Over Alleged Pregnancy For Jalen Green

Joe Budden is calling out model and influencer Draya Michele after reports surfaced this week that she is reportedly expecting a child with her rumored Houston Rockets boyfriend, Jalen Green.

Draya and Green were first rumored to be dating last year. Neither has publicly confirmed their relationship. However, rumors surfaced this week that she and Green were set to become parents. Many fans have regarded the news as repulsive, given that Draya Michele has a 21-year-old son the same age as her new boyfriend, Jalen. Draya Michele is a mother of two children, Kniko Howard, 21, and Jru Scandrick, 7.

The former Basketball Wives star has not updated her Instagram account and has instead been posting old photos. However, the rumors have caused outrage as many, including Joe Budden, question why other people are not calling out the 39-year-old for dating a 21-year-old.

“In a few years, he’ll be making $300 million. He will max out. He’ll be one of those guys,” one of Budden’s co-hosts says. “If you want to f**k a 21-year-old, cool, but now you got a baby by a 21-year-old? You are a predator and I said this last year, there is a lot of women in their 40s, I can’t believe you won’t speak for this,” Budden said to his fellow co-host.

Joe Budden also said many young athletes were losing what they had because they were not “insulated” from women who see having a baby as a financial plan. “It’s too many horror stories of athletes losing everything that they ever have because they are not insulated because they are no barriers because there is nobody instructing them,” Budden said.

In the meantime, Green is a guard for the Houston Rockets and has been named one of the desirable players for the 2024 NBA trade deadline. He has not confirmed or denied rumors that he is expecting a child with Draya.