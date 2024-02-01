Experience ‘Jamaica’s Vibe Getaway’ With Blue Diamond Resorts: Honoring the King of Reggae

Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only

CARIBPR WIRE, MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Feb. 15, 2024: In tribute to Jamaica’s Reggae legend, Blue Diamond Resorts presents its latest offering: the ‘Jamaica’s Vibe Getaway,’ a six-night immersive experience designed for guests staying at select all-inclusive resorts in this destination. This sensory journey seamlessly weaves together luxury, music, and the vibrant cultural tapestry of the island. The experience is available in February at their Negril resorts, including Royalton Negril and Hideaway at Royalton Negril, as well as in Montego Bay, encompassing Royalton Blue Waters and the newly opened Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters.

Starting with private transportation from the Montego Bay International Airport to the resort to check in at the lavish Luxury Chairman Ocean Front Suite Diamond Club™ at either Montego Bay or Negril. These opulent sanctuaries offer a haven of comfort, personalized butler service, and private balconies with panoramic ocean views to soak in the natural beauty that inspired the king of reggae’s timeless melodies.

As the sun sets over the Jamaican horizon, a private concert awaits guests on the beach where talented musicians strum the chords of classic reggae hits, creating an intimate ambiance under the starlit Caribbean sky.

Travelers will also experience a unique culinary journey which includes a private dinner in the Chairman Suite, masterfully curated by the Executive Chef with the flavors of Jamaica’s diverse gastronomy. To accentuate the palate, a rum-tasting odyssey hosted by Appleton Estate will give vacationers a glimpse of the rich history and flavors of this world-renowned rum.

Exclusive entertainment options will also be available in the Chairman Suite, featuring a curated playlist to unwind to the rhythm of reggae in the intimate luxury of its accommodations, fully embracing the culture of the destination.

Bookings for the “Jamaica’s Vibe Getaway” at Royalton Luxury Resorts and Hideaway at Royalton Resorts in Jamaica are available until February 29, 2024, with a starting price of $2,625 USD per person per night. Travelers embarking on this journey will be able to travel from February 29 – December 23, 2024.

“Jamaica’s Vibe Getaway” Package

Available for booking from February 14th to February 29th, 2024*

Travel from February 29th to December 23rd, 2024.

Starting rate at $2,625 USD per person, per night**

*Package is subject to availability. Blackout dates and other restrictions may apply.

**Prices are quoted per person, per night, in USD and are subject to change without prior notice. Offer cannot be combined with any other promotion or discount.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts encompasses over 60 properties, exceeding 18,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that feature personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™, and the Sports Event Guarantee™. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royalton offers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHIC Resorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royalton is Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors the chance to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril offers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed whether you’re planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relaxing moment with your significant other, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value, breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while you will Dodge the Paparazzi at Planet Hollywood Adult Scene where your adults-only vacation will be the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

Disfrute de la Escencia de Jamaica Con Blue Diamond Resorts: Rindiendo Homenaje Al Rey del Reggae

CARIBPR WIRE, MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Feb. 15, 2024: En homenaje a la leyenda del reggae de Jamaica, Blue Diamond Resorts presenta su última oferta: ‘Jamaica’s Vibe Getaway’, una experiencia inmersiva de seis noches diseñada para huéspedes que se hospedan en selectos resorts todo incluido en este destino. Este viaje sensorial entrelaza a la perfección el lujo, la música y la vibrante cultura de la isla. La experiencia está disponible en febrero en sus resorts de Negril, incluidos Royalton Negril y Hideaway at Royalton Negril, así como en Montego Bay, que abarca Royalton Blue Waters y el recién inaugurado Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters.

Comenzando con transporte privado desde el Aeropuerto Internacional de Montego Bay hasta el resort para registrarse en la lujosa Luxury Chairman Ocean Front Suite Diamond Club™ en Montego Bay o Negril. Estos lujosos refugios ofrecen un oasis de confort, servicio de mayordomo personalizado y balcones privados con vistas panorámicas al mar para disfrutar de la belleza natural que inspiró las eternas melodías del rey del reggae.

A medida que el sol se oculta en el horizonte jamaicano, los huéspedes son recibidos en la playa con un concierto privado donde talentosos músicos interpretan los acordes de los éxitos clásicos del reggae. Esta experiencia crea un ambiente íntimo bajo el cielo caribeño, iluminado por las estrellas.

Los viajeros también experimentarán un viaje culinario único que incluye una cena privada en la Suite Chairman, magistralmente seleccionada por el Chef Ejecutivo con los sabores de la diversa gastronomía de Jamaica. Para acentuar el paladar, una odisea de degustación de ron Appleton Estate brindará a los vacacionistas una idea de la rica historia y los sabores de esta bebida de renombre mundial.

También estarán disponibles opciones de entretenimiento exclusivas en la Chairman Suite, con una lista de reproducción seleccionada para relajarse al ritmo del reggae en el lujo íntimo de sus habitaciones, abrazando plenamente la cultura del destino.

Las reservas para “Jamaica’s Vibe Getaway” en Royalton Luxury Resorts y Hideaway at Royalton Resorts en Jamaica están disponibles hasta el 29 de febrero de 2024, con un precio inicial de $2,625 USD por persona por noche. Los viajeros que se embarquen en este viaje podrán viajar del 29 de febrero al 23 de diciembre de 2024.

Paquete “Jamaica’s Vibe Getaway”

Disponible para reservar del 14 de febrero al 29 de febrero de 2024*

Viaje del 29 de febrero al 23 de diciembre de 2024.

Tarifa inicial en $2,625 USD por persona, por noche**

*El paquete está sujeto a disponibilidad. Es posible que se apliquen fechas restringidas y otras restricciones.

**Los precios se cotizan por persona, por noche, en USD y están sujetos a cambios sin previo aviso. La oferta no se puede combinar con ninguna otra promoción o descuento.

Acerca de Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts cuenta con un portafolio de más de 60 propiedades, que superan las 18,000 habitaciones en 8 países ubicados en los destinos vacacionales más populares del Caribe. Sus 9 marcas hoteleras líderes comprenden al galardonado All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, donde Todos son Familia. Sin importar si son vacaciones entre amigos, padres e hijos, parejas, bodas, retiros corporativos o de incentivos o viajeros solos, todos son familia en estas propiedades que ofrecen servicios personalizados y amenidades exclusivas, tales como All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™ y Sports Event Guarantee™. Para reenfocarse en relaciones y amistades valiosas, Hideaway at Royalton ofrece una experiencia sólo para adultos que incluye una exclusiva gastronomía y alojamiento preferencial para reforzar estar unido bajo el concepto Togetherness entre sus huéspedes. Disfrute a su manera en Royalton CHIC Resorts, una marca todo incluido que bajo su concepto “Party Your Way” brinda una vibrante y efervescente experiencia sólo para adultos para deleitarse con lo inesperado. A Millas de lo Ordinario, Mystique by Royalton ofrece a los viajeros la oportunidad de conectarse con su entorno en una moderna colección de resorts estilo boutique que muestran una vibrante belleza infinita. En Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril promete a huéspedes mayores de 21 años, unas vacaciones únicas Completamente al Natural con todo incluido y acceso a una costa exclusiva para máxima privacidad. Memories Resorts & Spa diseña las mejores experiencias para vacaciones familiares, reunión de amigos o simplemente para relajarse en pareja, mientras que Starfish Resorts ofrece un valor increíble, un entorno impresionante y una rica cultura y herencia. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invita a los huéspedes a vacacionar como las estrellas con Vacation Like a Star™, una experiencia atractiva e interactiva con elementos famosos de la cultura pop de películas, música y deportes icónicos, mientras Escape de los Paparazzi en Planet Hollywood Adult Scene donde sus vacaciones sólo para adultos serán el centro de la fascinación y la atención con glamour y exclusividad.

