News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 3, 2022: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending June 3, 2022:

The U.S. State Department Is Warning Americans To Reconsider travel to Guyana And Jamaica due to crime In Both Countries.

Canada is warning Canadians to exercise a high degree of caution if travelling to Jamaica and the Bahamas due to crime there.

The CDC is warning travelers to make sure they are fully vaccinated if travelling to: Jamaica, Belize, Anguilla, Turks & Caicos, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Bahamas, Montserrat and Antigua & Barbuda.

The US Virgin Islands has lifted all restrictions for mainland American travelers. That means U.S. citizens traveling from the US mainland and other territories will no longer be required to complete the US Virgin Islands Travel Screening Portal to travel to the destination.

Non-stop service between Grenada and Toronto is on the cards, connecting Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) to Maurice Bishop International Airport (GND). The service will commence on October 30th, twice weekly on Sundays and Thursdays.

Sandals Resorts International (SRI) has debuted in the Dutch Caribbean Island of Curacao. SRI opened its 16th Sandals Resort, Sandals Royal Curaçao, welcoming its first guests on June 1st.

This week’s travel deal is a nonstop round trip from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) to San Juan in January on Delta and its only $268. This basic economy ticket also comes with a free carry-on.

And find the “Caribbean” in Brooklyn, NY or Lauderhill, Florida without leaving the US as the United States celebrate another Caribbean American Heritage Month – its 16th.