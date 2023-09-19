Blue Diamond Resorts Earns Six Magellan Awards for Exceptional Hospitality and Innovation

CARIBPR WIRE, MIAMI, FL, Thurs. Oct. 12, 2023: Blue Diamond Resorts is proud to announce that it has been honored with an impressive total of six Magellan Awards in 2023 by Travel Weekly, a renowned and trusted source in the travel industry. These accolades, comprising four Gold and two Silver distinctions, highlight the company’s exceptional contributions to the hospitality sector, particularly in guest experiences, technological innovation, successful marketing campaigns, and elevated accommodation options.

“These achievements are a reflection of the dedication of our entire team, who are deeply committed to creating innovative experiences that enhance our offerings and enrich the guest journey,” stated Jordi Pelfort, President of Blue Diamond Resorts. “These pioneering initiatives are strengthening our position within the all-inclusive segment, a commitment that’s echoed in our forthcoming openings in the Caribbean—Royalton CHIC Antigua and Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only,” he added.

The awards presented to the hotel management company are as follows:

2023 Magellan Awards Gold

Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun Makes a Big Splash Hospitality Elements – Luxury (Five-Star)-Penthouse Design

Party Your Way at Royalton CHIC Cancun