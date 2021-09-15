Next Post

Ninth COVID death recorded in St. Kitts and Nevis - The St Kitts Nevis Observer

Wed Sep 15 , 2021
The ninth COVID-19 death has been recorded in St. Kitts and Nevis Minister of Health Akilah Byron-Nisbett has announced. She announced in an address to the nation Wednesday afternoon reiterating the importance of vaccinations. The minister said of the nine COVID deaths in St. Kitts and Nevis eight were not […]

