BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, September 15, 2021 (S.T.E.P.) — The National Heroes’ Park in Conaree will be the centre of attention on Thursday September 16 as the country celebrates its National Heroes, by hosting the Head of State, Head of Government, members of Cabinet, family members of the National Heroes, and the general public in the […]

The ninth COVID-19 death has been recorded in St. Kitts and Nevis Minister of Health Akilah Byron-Nisbett has announced. She announced in an address to the nation Wednesday afternoon reiterating the importance of vaccinations. The minister said of the nine COVID deaths in St. Kitts and Nevis eight were not […]