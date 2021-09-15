BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, September 15, 2021 (S.T.E.P.) — The National Heroes’ Park in Conaree will be the centre of attention on Thursday September 16 as the country celebrates its National Heroes, by hosting the Head of State, Head of Government, members of Cabinet, family members of the National Heroes, and the general public in the […]
Zoned STEP community enhancement groups maintain Heroes’ Park to a higher level – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
