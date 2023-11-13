ZIZ to Premiere Brand New Show Vybe Check

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Nov 15, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation is adding another show to its suite of programmes with the upcoming premiere of Vybe Check.

The hosts of the programme Scoticia “Scot” Hendrickson and Jason “Pinnochio” Mitcham spoke with ZIZ news about the show that they say was inspired by a previous programme known as “The People’s Show”.

Vybe Check Hosts, Scoticia “Scot” Hendrickson and Jason “Pinnochio” Mitcham

“Vybe Check came about off the brim of The People’s Show. We decided to build on that. He had already established themselves in the market, and so we wanted to build that community orientation. We wanted to continue to basically connect ZIZ with the community and also to build a bridge between our local community and the diaspora in terms of what’s happening here on the ground.”

They also spoke about what format the show will take.

“The show will take a few segments, a few different approaches. Some segments will be constant and some will vary, said Hendrickson.

Mitcham added, “We have the what’s happening segment, we have the entertainment segment and we have the spotlight recap. So much happening.”

They both stated that Vybe Check is a show for the whole family and invited persons to tune -in.

The show will premiere officially on Thursday(November 16, 2023) on ZIZ channel 5 at 8 pm with the first guests being local band Upset Squad.