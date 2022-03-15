ZIZ at SDA as Part of MoENT’s Month of the Arts

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 15, 2022 (ZIZ) — Students were given some insight into some of the creative work at ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation during the Ministry of Entertainment, Entrepreneurship and Talent Development (MoENT) Month of the Arts.

MoENT has dubbed March as Month of the Arts to bring awareness to the many opportunities available in the creative space.

Bevin Wilkinson, Production & Social Media Coordinator visited the Seventh Day Adventist Primary School on Tuesday in hopes of inspiring the students, who were quite intrigued.

https://zizonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/clip-1-ZIZ-AT-SDA-AS-PART-OF-MOENTS-MOA.mp4

The school visits continue throughout the month and MoENT will host a Spoken Word extravaganza on Monday at Independence Square.