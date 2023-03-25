Yung Miami Defends Her Verse On Lola Brooke’s “Don’t Play With It” Remix

Yung Miami says she’s taken note of critics who say she can’t rap, and she’s letting them know that she doesn’t care what they say because she “ate” on her verse on Lola Brooke’s “Don’t Play With It” remix.

A clip surfaced this week showing rising rapper Lola Brooke with Yung Miami and Latto as they filmed a video for the remix of her song “Don’t Play With It.” The video was shot in New York, and fans caught a glimpse of it, but the entire verse can now be heard as the song was released on Friday, with the Florida rapper telling critics to get off her case because she can actually rap.

“I know its popular to say I can’t rap but I ate that verse,” the rapper addressed her critics.

She was responding to a fan who wrote, “Don’t even say that you literally TOP 10 best female rappers out rn.” The rapper responded, “Don’t know bout the best and all that but I be popping my sh*t.”

Some disagreed with the rapper tooting her own horn and sought to put a damper on her fans’ high praise but Miami had several clap backs for the critics. One critic said, “Saying Caresha spazzed on any song is crazy,” with laughing emojis to which Yung Miami replied, “Hating on a bitch is crazier go get in the field”.

She replied to another critic, “That’s my sound get use to it b*tch,” after she said, “I love the confidence, but it sound like you be having a lot of spit in your mouth, either that or your tongue just BIG AF.”

The rapper also responded to another fan who said, “You know bitches will say anything for a RT,” in response to her saying, “I must not be hearing what everybody else be hearing @YungMiami305 can rap and be sliding on every beat to me.”

“Say what you want @YungMiami305 gonna always slide frfr! Don’t play with it,” another fan said, which the rapper retweeted.