Youth Group Registration Community Notice

Youth groups and youth-oriented organizations are encouraged to register or confirm their registration details with the Department of Youth Empowerment on or before Friday, February 18, 2020.

Registered groups enjoy assistance with duty-free applications; access to funding, resources, and technical support; as well as enhanced networking opportunities.

To register, visit the Department of Youth Empowerment on the top floor of The Cable Building on Cayon Street or telephone 467-1393 for more information.