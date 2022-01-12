Youth Educated About St. Mary’s Biosphere Reserve

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 12, 2022 (ZIZ) — The caretakers of the St. Mary’s Biosphere Reserve (SMBR)are continuing to sensitize the public on the consequences of an unhealthy environment, and have designated young Man and the Biospher or M.A.B. Ambassadors.

Man and the Biosphere is a UNESCO-sanctioned project and aims to show the effects of human activity on the environment.

At a recently held Sustainable Livelihood Camp for primary and high school students, the attendees graduated as ambassadors.

Project Coordinator Telca Daniel-Wallace gave details of the events to ZIZ News.

The camp included visits to specific areas of the biosphere such as the Hermitage Beach and the Cayon River Ghaut.

Coordinator Daniel-Wallace spoke of the lessons taught during that exercise.

A workshop was also held on sustainable disposal of solid waste and included business, truck drivers, and community leaders from Cayon, Keys, Ottleys – areas within the biosphere reserve.