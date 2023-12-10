Young Thug’s YSL Rico Co-Defendant Stabbed In Jail

Judge adjourned court on Monday following the stabbing of one of Young Thug’s co-defendants in jail.

Multiple news reports on Monday morning confirmed that Shannon Stillwell, a co-defendant in the ongoing YSL Racketeering trial, failed to turn up to court because he was stabbed. According to WSBTV reporter Michael Seiden, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Stillwell, who was locked up at Fulton County jail, was stabbed by another inmate. Further details of the incident were not immediately available.

In the meantime, the court was called to order, and the jury was seated on Monday morning when lawyers for Stillwell found out he was stabbed after he failed to turn up to court.

After addressing the prosecution and defense attorneys, Judge Ural Glanville suspended court for the day after telling the jury, “We had a medical issue come up with one of our participants, so I’m going to have to recess for today. These things happen. ”

Court session was adjourned to Tuesday, with him adding, “We’ll take the week as it comes.”

Stillwell is facing seven charges, including Conspiracy to violate the RICO Act of Georgia, two counts of murder, participation in criminal street gang activity, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon previously convicted for the use of a gun, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In the meantime, there are reports that Stillwell is at the hospital receiving medical treatment. It’s unclear what his condition is and whether he is seriously injured.

This week is supposed to be the last week of trial for this year before the case is bound to be over in January. With Stillwell now injured, it’s unlikely that the trial will resume this week, some experts speculate.

There are unconfirmed reports that gang members affiliated with YFN, a rival of YSL, are responsible for the stabbing. Fulton County Jail has not confirmed this, however.