Young Thug Slapped With New Charges Related To A Machine Gun

Young Thug’s legal troubles are far from over.

The Atlanta rapper was slapped with new charges on Tuesday as the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office brought a new indictment for illegal guns. Young Thug is already facing charges for the illegal firearms found in his home earlier this year when police arrested him in relation to the YSL RICO indictment.

According to WSB-TV, the ‘Slime’ rapper is getting into deeper trouble with the law as the latest indictment support prosecution claims that he was the head of the YSL gang that reigned terror on Fulton county from 2012 to 2022. One of the charges involves a machine gun.

According to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office, the indictment named Young Thug and four other members of the YSL outfit are now in jail awaiting trial.

“YSL is an acronym for ‘Young Slime Life,’” Willis said. “It is a hybrid gang that operates here in Atlanta and it’s an affiliate of the Bloods gang,” the District Attorney had said back in May about the defendants.

The new charges concern Williams and four other defendants, and according to the District Attorney’s office, the charges are from arrests conducted on March 17 and May 9.

The new charges also relate to illegal guns found in Thug’s home when he was arrested on May 9 on Allison Drive in Buckhead.

Young Thug is now facing the third raft of charges for gang offenses, new drug charges, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a machine gun.

On May 11, he was slapped with seven charges related to the police raid on his home. These were possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act – possession of a Schedule III, IV, or V, Controlled Substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, sawed-off rifle, machine gun, dangerous weapon, or silencer, Unlawful for a person employed by/associated with a criminal street gang to conduct/participate in criminal activity and Unlawful for a person employed by/associated with a criminal street gang to conduct/participate in criminal activity.

Two defendants in the indictment, Martinez Arnold and Deamonte Kendrick, who is a rapper by the name of Yak Gotti, have both pleaded not guilty to the May RICO indictment along with Williams.

The defendants are all slated to return to court to answer charges for the RICO indictment in early 2023.