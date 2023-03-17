Young Thug Fight To Suppress Video Threatening Lil Wayne, Seek Info On Informant

Lawyers for Young Thug have filed a motion to have removed from evidence a video from 2015 where the rapper threatened Lil Wayne during his beef with Birdman.

Young Thug’s lawyers have also requested more information about a witness named K.C., who has been working with police officers since 2015. The video that Young Thug wants to have redacted from evidence is one where he and three others colleagues are seen in a video from April 14, 2015. The men pose with large guns while Thug seemingly threatens Lil Wayne during his feud with Birdman. The prosecution is seeking to have this video entered into evidence to show that Thugger was part of a gang, and that gang was Young Slime Life (YSL).

Furthermore, the prosecution is connecting the video to the incident where Lil Wayne’s bus was shot up by Jimmy Carlton Winfrey, also known as Peewee Roscoe, who is serving a ten years sentence for the crime.

Prosecutors link Winfrey to both Young Thug and Birdman (real name Bryan Williams). What’s more interesting is that Winfrey is named in the YSL Rico indictment along with Young Thug and dozens of others.

The rapper’s lawyers also questioned the evidence by the prosecution, which comes from a cooperating witness with the initials, ‘K.C’ who has shared information with police since 2015.

According to the defense, they need information on the background of the witness, which might help Thug’s case. According to AllHipHop, the witness is said to be the shooter responsible for an incident on January 8, 2015, at T.I.G. Studios in Atlanta. There was a drive-by shooting, and the shooter (K.C) was later identified, and he also began working with cops.

Other evidence on the shooting has not been provided by the prosecution in discovery. However, K.C. appears to be a key part of the puzzle, especially since the studio he shot up had a roster of artists, including Trinidad Jame$, Rich Homie Quan, and YFN Lucci. The prosecution alleges that Thug and Lucci became involved in a massive beef after Lucci’s manager, Donavan “Big Nut” Thomas, was killed in 2015, and this later spawned a back-and-forth feud where more than 50 people were reportedly killed in reprisals.

YFN Lucci is also awaiting trial in a separate RICO105-count indictment spanning murder, felony assault, and racketeering.

As for the YSL case, jury selection is still ongoing.