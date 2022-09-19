YNW Melly Tributes PnB Rock From Behind Bars: “Rest In Peace”

The sudden and shocking loss of PnB Rock continues to send ripples throughout the industry as rappers and fans pay tribute to the fallen rapper.

In one of the most recent tributes, YNW Melly paid homage to the “Misunderstood” rapper with a tribute post on Instagram yesterday, September 18. In the post, he shared a photo of the two of them and added the caption, “@pnbrock Rest in peace my n***a.” The pair previously worked on “Flex On U” in 2018, which was off of PnB’s $The Throwaway$ album.

According to the Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore, PnB Rock was with his family, including his girlfriend. As they were there, enjoying a simple meal, he was brutally attacked by an individual who apparently found his location after a social media posting. PnB Rock was shot to death in the incident inside the famous restaurant, Roscoe’s.

The posts are now believed to have come from both his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, and himself. In videos that emerged on social media soon after his death, the “Horses” rapper acknowledged how dangerous LA was becoming and expressed concern about how common robberies are now in Los Angeles. A week before his death, PnB Rock sat down with DJ Akademiks and shared that he was recently pounced upon by someone who apparently wanted to rob him. That incident ended without any maj

Meanwhile, YNW Melly remains behind bars facing life in prison for two counts of premeditated first-degree murder. He has been incarcerated since 2019. Recently he was accused of stowing away several weapons, including pipe bombs, in his jail cell.

Following the discovery, his lawyer said he was falsely accused of having pipe bombs in his prison cell. His lawyer also argued that he has been on unfair restrictions since then.

The attorney, Raven Liberty, has also filed a motion to request the removal of visitation, communication, or interaction restrictions at Broward County main jail that have been placed on Melly since March.