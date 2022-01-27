Xiomara Castro becomes Honduras’ first female president

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Castro, a democratic socialist, won a landslide victory in last year’s presidential election after campaigning on a radical agenda to counter years of governance plagued by corruption and scandal. She promised to alleviate poverty and liberalize abortion laws.

“Two hundredyears have passed since our independence was proclaimed. We’re breaking chains and we’re breaking traditions,” Castro said in her inauguration speech.

Castro’s party, the Freedom and Refoundation Party (Libre) won the November 2021 vote with a lead of more than 14 points over her nearest opponent, Nasry Asfura, the capital’s mayor and candidate for outgoing President Juan Orlando Hern?ndez’s National Party.

Winning 51% of the vote share and 1.7 million votes, Castro garnered the largest number of votes in the country’s history, underscoring the public’s appetite for change.

