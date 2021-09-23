World View: Learning to Live with Taliban, Vaccine Inequality, Mid East on Back Burner, Pacific Center Stage, More – The St Kitts Nevis Observer

Sep 23, 2021 The Associated Press The Rundown The AP Interview: Top Pakistan diplomat details Taliban plan UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Be realistic. Show patience. Engage. And above all, don’t isolate. Those are the pillars of an approach emerging in Pakistan to deal with the fledgling government that is suddenly running the country next door […]
SKN's Taiwan Ambassador Thanks Medical Workers with Handmade Federation Snacks - The St Kitts Nevis Observer

Thu Sep 23 , 2021
Taipei, Sept. 23 (CNA) St. Christopher and Nevis Ambassador Jasmine Elise Huggins on Thursday presented over 100 traditional pastries made by embassy staff and students from her country to Taipei Veterans General Hospital, to thank front-line medical workers for their efforts in the fight against COVID-19. The desserts were received […]

