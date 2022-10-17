World Food Day 2022 Week of Activities

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources & Cooperatives is hosting a week of activities in observance of World Food Day on October 16. The public is hereby notified to join in celebration of World Food Day which begins on:

Saturday 15th October with the Minister’s World Food Day Address on ZIZ TV, & Online as well as the Ministry of Agriculture’s Social Media platforms at 7:30pm

(World Food Day ) Sunday 16th October: A Church Service @ the Antioch Baptist Church at 9 am

Newtown Fishers Cooperative Society Fishing Tournament 12pm -Midnight

Monday 17th October: Visits 8:30 am

Tuesday 18th October: Agri-Pink Panel Discussion @ Pink Zone 8pm-9:30pm

-Visit to St. Christopher Children’s Home & Mental Health Centre 10 am

-Home Garden Kit Donation 9am

Wednesday 19th October: Gardening Tools Donation 10am

-FAD Exhibition @ Dept Marine Resources 9am-2pm

Thursday 20th October: Food Hamper Distribution 9am

Food Heroes Prize Giving Ceremony @ Eco Park 5pm

Friday 21st October: World Food Day Night Market @ the Basseterre Public Market 5pm

St. Christopher Outreach Centre Food Drive @ Outreach Centre 10:30 am