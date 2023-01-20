Works progressing on $1.8B project to widen corridors from Conversation Tree to Dennis St

Black Immigrant Daily News

Works progressing on $1.8B project to widen corridors from Conversation Tree to Dennis Street

Works are progressing on the $1.8 billion project to widen the corridors from Conversation Tree to Dennis Street in Georgetown.

Earlier this week, Public Works Minister Juan Edghill made an impromptu visit to the site to assess the situation.

Guyanese company S. Jagmohan Construction and Trinidadian-owned Kalco Guyana Limited were awarded the contract.

Works on the project entails the construction of a four-lane carriageway from the East Coast Highway to Delhi Street.

It also includes a double-lane carriageway on the reserve west of Delhi Street for northbound traffic and will also see the implementation of concrete revetments between the East Coast Demerara Highway and Railway Embankment, and concrete drains on both sides of the proposed roadway between the railway embankment and Delhi Street.

The construction of two large concrete bridges to establish a connection to Dennis Street is also part of the project.

During the project launch last year, Minister Edghill had emphasised that this project forms part of government’s plan to provide alternative routes to persons entering and leaving Georgetown.

NewsAmericasNow.com