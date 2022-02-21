Working Together, More Will Be Achieved, Says Prime Minister Harris As He Hails The Support Of His Coalition Partners

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, February 17, 2022 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) — Wednesday, February 16, 2022, marked the seventh anniversary of the Team Unity coalition’s historic electoral victory in St. Kitts and Nevis. Seven years later, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said he is proud of what the Team Unity-led Government has achieved to improve the lives and livelihoods of the citizens and residents of the twin-island Federation.

“Two huge people-centric pillars of our tenure in office are the prosperity agenda and the good governance agenda. Seven years after, we give God glory for all that we have accomplished for our people and country. As we reflect on the seven-year anniversary of Team Unity in Government, it is apparent that Team Unity has been steering our beloved Federation on a much better path to a stronger, safer future,” said Prime Minister Harris on the Tuesday, February 15 edition of Leadership Matters.

In this regard, the honourable prime minister extended thanks and commendations to his coalition partners, particularly Deputy Prime Minister and Leader of the People’s Action Movement (PAM), the Honourable Shawn Richards and Premier of Nevis and Leader of the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM), the Honourable Mark Brantley.

Dr. Harris said, “I hail all of our achievements as the collective outcome of our working together. Working together, more will be and have been achieved. We provided for the first time since Independence a structured arrangement to deliver support to the people of Nevis and we can say Nevis has had its best experience under Team Unity.”

The prime minister continued, “What a strong team we make and what a force for good we are for this Federation. Indeed, I want to thank all our parliamentary colleagues for their support and for delivering for their local communities.”

Prime Minister Harris was sure to thank the citizens and residents for their support and for putting their trust in Team Unity. He added, “I appreciate that you had a choice and you chose Team Unity. I ask that you continue to work with us, in our all-of-society approach. Together let’s keep building that stronger and safer future we all want. I promise to do my very best for all the people of St Kitts and Nevis.”

In advancement of its good governance and prosperity agenda, the Team Unity administration passed the Freedom of Information Bill and the landmark Motion of No Confidence Bill. It operationalized the Integrity in Public Life Act and the Procurement and Contract (Administration) Act of 2012.

Additionally, this Government has delivered more than five hundred affordable homes for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis and created the avenues and opportunities for more persons to earn livable incomes.