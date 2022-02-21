Work, Legacy Of Simeon Daniel Perpetuated At New Museum

Charlestown, Nevis, February 21, 2022 – The story of the life, work, and legacy of Sir Simeon Daniel – the Father of Modern Nevis – will be told for generations to come at the recently opened museum in his honour at the modern Belmont Gardens.

The facility is part of a new design that provides engagement and innovation for the public. During the development of the project, careful attention and thought went into creating a range of contents that invite visitors to engage meaningfully with the history and story of Sir Simeon Daniel.

According to Ms. Thouvia France, now that it is completed, the museum boasts modern amenities to enhance the visitor experience with upscale lighting, airy and modern space to give the Nevisian legend a suitable uplifting memorial location.

“We were keen to ensure that we employ the best technologies available to deliver a seamless and impressive user experience. The space has been outfitted with a range of ambient display digital screens, including four standing stations around the central statue, and multiple seating areas with interactive digital screens. The museum is also supported by a robust server and central networking infrastructure that powers all digital content within the museum for dynamic content delivery and updates,” added Ms. France during her address at the opening.

Sir Simeon, the First Premier of Nevis, is seen as one of the political stalwarts on Nevis. His son, Deon Daniel, daughters – Claire Jones, Susan Clarke, Janice Daniel-Hodge, Ingrid Daniel-Farrell – and other family members, are pleased with the ultra-modern museum that is befitting to reveal the story about the life and times of this great man.

At Saturday’s Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, it was noted that the facility is opened to Nevisians, Kittitians, nationals in the diaspora, residents, and visitors just passing through.